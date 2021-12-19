James Rodríguez would play on December 24 with Al Rayyan after serving a sanction | Colombians Abroad

James Rodriguez received his first expulsion in the Qatar Stars League 2021/22 at the end of October, when his team Al-Rayyan played against Al-Arabi. The ’10’ exploded against the referee, who did not hesitate to send him to the dressing room with a red on top. There was talk of a harsh sanction for the Colombian’s disrespect towards the central judge, but the situation was not so serious for James.

As estimated, the sanction would be fulfilled just for the last week of December and if he was not injured, the midfielder would reappear around this time. This Sunday, through Twitch, the same player confirmed the date of his possible return to the courts in the Qatar League.

“On December 24 I have a league game (…) we hope I can play there,” said James after being asked by his followers about his next game. In this way, after almost two months of inactivity in their league and with just minutes in the Colombian National Team, the ’10’ could have action on Friday the 24th, at 10:15 am, when they visit Qatar SC.

If not, James will have a new opportunity to add minutes before the end of 2021. The last game of the year will be against Al-Shamal, on December 29 in the style of ‘Boxing Day’ in England. Of course, the one who will be in charge of making a decision about his presence or not on the pitch is his coach, Laurent Blanc.

The truth is James Rodriguez is ready to return, and without a doubt, it is news that falls very well to the Colombia selection, thinking about the Eliminatory matches in January. Before that, the tricolor will have a friendly match against Honduras in the United States.