January calendar confirmed for the octagonal

Concacaf and FIFA have confirmed the schedule for the region’s FIFA World Cup Qualifier matches, which will take place during the international match date of January 2022.

For the Final Round of the Concacaf Qualifier for the Octagonal, eight national teams are meeting in round-trip matches. The Octagonal started in September 2021 and will resume next year, during the FIFA Date in January.

Thursday, January 27, 2022

18:30 (18:30) United States vs El Salvador – Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH, USA

19:00 (19:00) Jamaica vs Mexico – National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica

19:05 (20:05) Honduras vs Canada – Olympic Stadium, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

20:05 (21:05) Costa Rica vs Panama – National Stadium, San José, Costa Rica

Sunday, January 30, 2022

15:05 (15:05) Canada vs United States – Tim Horton Field, Hamilton, Canada

17:00 (18:00) Mexico vs Costa Rica – Azteca Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

17:05 (18:05) Panama vs Jamaica – Rommel Fernández Stadium, Panama City, Panama

18:05 (19:05) Honduras vs El Salvador – Olympic Stadium, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

19:00 (19:00) Jamaica vs Costa Rica – National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica

19:00 (20:00) Mexico vs Panama – Azteca Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

19:30 (19:30) United States vs Honduras – Allianz Field, St. Paul, MN, USA

20:00 (21:00) El Salvador vs Canada – Cuscatlán Stadium, San Salvador, El Salvador