Javier Castro, father of actress Daniela Castro, dies | Famous

On the afternoon of this December 18, the death of Javier Castro, father of actress Daniela Castro. According to information from Televisa Espectáculos, the musician died on Friday the 17th, confirmed Denise Castro, the artist’s niece.
The news was announced by the National Association of Interpreters of Mexico (ANDI) through social networks.
“The National Association of Interpreters communicates the sensitive death of the interpreter partner Javier Castro. Member of the remembered musical group Los Hermanos Castro and father of our partner, the actress Daniela Castro. To his family and friends we send our deepest condolences from the Council ANDI’s Board of Directors and Oversight Committee, “the publication reads.
Alexa castro, the youngest daughter of the soap opera actress, said goodbye to her grandfather with some photos and videos on her Instagram profile: “Fly very high abu you’re great“,” I always love you my warrior “,” My fleeting star “, are the messages that accompanied the images.
Veronica Castro He extended his condolences to the actress through networks: “I’m very sorry Dany, I hope you are well. I send you a big hug for all of you. May your daddy rest in peace.”
Although the details of his death are unknown, media outlets such as TVNotas reported that he died due to covid complications, information that has not been confirmed.
Who was Javier Castro?
Javier Castro was a musician, singer, and composer. I was part of the quartet The Castro Brothers, with whom he made endearing tours throughout the Mexican Republic.
Last March the family suffered the loss of Arturo Castro and in June 2019 Gualberto Castro died, both members of the legendary musical group.