Jennifer Lopez clarifies how she feels about Affleck’s comments from her ex

(CNN) – Jennifer Lopez feels nothing but love for Ben Affleck.

The singer, actress and businesswoman told People magazine that she was not bothered by comments her boyfriend made about being “trapped” in his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

“This story is just not true,” Lopez said. “This is not how I feel.” She added, “I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a parent, co-parenting, and as a person.”

Garner and Affleck were married for 10 years, ending in 2018. Affleck was engaged to Lopez before marrying Garner and had three children with her.

Affleck has received criticism for an interview he gave to Howard Stern, in which he said he felt “trapped” in his marriage to Garner, which led him to drink alcohol.

Affleck tried to clarify his comments in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel saying that his words had been manipulated.

“He made me look like the worst, most insensitive and stupid horrible guy.” She added: “I never wanted my kids to think I’d ever say a bad word about their mother.”