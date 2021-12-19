Jonathan dos Santos will be America’s player

Enrique Martinez Villar

The Mexican midfielder, Jonathan dos Santos, will be America’s new player in the next few hours, whenever you already have an arrangement with the directive, which sought him out a few days ago and the negotiations are on the right track.

The youngest of the Dos Santos Ramírez dynasty arrives in Las Águilas as a free player after do not renew your contract with the LA Galaxy, a situation that helped too much for the negotiation to take place, since they only had to negotiate the player’s salary.

Jona will fulfill the dream of play with the Eagles jersey, club in which they also played his father, Zizinho (champion in the 1983-84 season) and his brother, Giovani dos Santos, who did not do well in the two years he was on the team.

It should be remembered that a few years ago Jonathan was wanted by the board de las Águilas, but did not want to accept the offer and preferred to renew with the MLS Galaxy team. After four years in the city of Los Angeles, the midfielder will join the ranks of Coapa.

In the next few days the negotiation will come to an end and there is a possibility that wear the number 10 shirt, same that his brother Gio used and that now he left Sebastián Córdova vacant, who will go to the Tigers. With the arrival of Jonathan, added to that of Diego Valdés, Santiago Solari will have two brand new signings for the next tournament.