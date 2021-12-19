José Sirí gives the Giants the seventh Regular Series

José Sirí homered through center field to give Gigantes del Cibao a 2-1 victory over Tigres del Licey to win their seventh Regular Series on Saturday in the Dominican League.

“I was looking for a fastball and that’s what threw me off. I got to the state early to work on it, for when the time came, “said José Siri to Natacha Peña in the post-game interview on the Giants television.

Sirí disappeared the ball to Aroldy Vizcaíno through the right center with clean bases and break the tie that came from the sixth inning.

“We are going like last year, we won the Regular Series, we are going to continue to improve and fix things. Last year we could not cross over to the end,” he said.

It was his 17th home run at Lidom, tying Carlos Paulino and Marcel Ozuna for eleventh place in the Giants organization.

In thirteen games he hit .217 (69-15), with nine runs scored, two doubles, two home runs, three RBIs and seven walks in his fifth season.

The Giants celebrating their 25th season are classified for the thirteenth time since 2003-04 to Round Robin games.

The Giants won the league pennants for 2006-07, 07-08,08-09,16-17,17-18,2020-21 and 2021-22.

Brazilian André Rienso (5.50), in four innings, allowed one hit, with two walks, two strikeouts. American Anthony Carter (G, 2-2) walked and struck out in the eighth. Juan Minaya (S, 1) in the ninth struck out one.

Esmil Rogers (3.00) in three innings, they gave him four hits, an earned run, two walks and three strikeouts. Aroldys Vizcaíno (P, 0-1) in the ninth gave him a hit, an earned run, two strikeouts and José Sirí’s home run.

For the Giants; José Sirí 3-2, scored, double, home run and walked; Marcell Ozuna of 3-2; Moisés Sierra from 3-1; Ronald Guzmán 3-1.

By Licey; Ramón Laureano of 3-1; Yermín Mercedes 4-1, double; Michael de León 3-1 scored.

Los Gigantes del Cibao won the league with a 23-17 record, followed by Estrellas Orientales (22-18), Tigres del Licey (21-19), Águilas Cibaeñas (20-20), Leones del Escogido (19-21) and East Bulls (15-25).

Leones and Águilas will play this Sunday at five in the afternoon the first game of Play In at the Cibao Stadium in Santiago.

The 68th Dominican League tournament, corresponding to the winter of 2021-2022, is dedicated to the memory of Colonel Kalil Haché Malkún and in which the Banreservas Cup is played.