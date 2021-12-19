JPMorgan Chase fined $ 200 million for communicating with customers via WhatsApp and private devices

Financial organizations are required to keep records of customer communication so that regulators can check whether they are violating anti-fraud or anti-trust laws.

JPMorgan Chase, one of Wall Street’s biggest companies, was fined $ 200 million this week for allowing its employees to use personal devices to communicate with customers.

According to investigations by the Securities Market Commission and the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), JPMorgan acknowledged that, at least since 2015, its employees exchanged information on business matters through messages. of texts, WhatsApp messages and emails.

The two bodies responsible for the investigation assured that even the directors and other executives of JPMorgan evaded control using messaging services and private email addresses.

These actions are a violation of federal law, which requires all financial organizations to keep records on customer communication so that regulators can check whether companies are violating anti-fraud or antitrust laws.

The bank will have to pay the Securities Market Commission $ 125 million, while the CFTC imposed another fine on JPMorgan totaling $ 75 million. The bank’s securities department admitted the widespread record-keeping failures and agreed to pay the fees, but did not comment further.