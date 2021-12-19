Juan Osorio confirmed the new season of the play “Aventurera” in tribute to Carmen Salinas

The television producer confirmed that he will make a new season of “Aventurera (Photos: Instagram@juanosorio.oficial // Las Estrellas)

Juan Osorio confirmed plans to reassemble the work Adventuress next year. The staging was one of the greatest successes of Carmen Salinas and the producer will seek to pay tribute to her with a short season.

The soap opera producer highlighted the news for the microphones of First hand. “I have the rights, I will do a short season to do a great farewell to Carmen”Osorio mentioned. In the same way, he stressed that he is already looking for who may be the next protagonist of Adventuress, a task that the ficheras film actress used to perform.

“If Edith González were there, she would be the adventurer”declared Juan Osorio. The aforementioned actress was the first to star Adventuress. Despite the passage of time and the emergence of new interpreters, the Mexican public always rated Edith González as the best.

Juan Osorio confirmed the new season of “Aventurera” in 2022 (Photo: YouTube screenshot / Image Entertainment)

When asked if he would make a biographical series on Carmen Salinas, Juan Osorio pointed out that it is not only his decision. “I don’t know, things still have to be seen, but it would be the town’s bioseries. It is important”, He concluded.

Drivers of First hand They commented that there is no person more capable of bringing Carmelita’s life to the small screen than Juan Osorio. The producer was very close to the Coahuila actress. Not only in his timeshare in Adventuress, but in other artistic projects.

Gustavo Adolfo Infante was doubtful whether the next season of Adventuress can succeed in the theater. “Adventuress It was Carmen Salinas, with her intelligence, with her mischief, with her humor”Recalled the entertainment journalist.

Statement that made the death of the actress official (Photo: Twitter)

Adventuress came to theaters in 1997, under the vision of the producer and actress Carmen Salinas. In the first stage of the musical the hall was held Los Angeles, in Mexico City, after his success he stayed at the Blanquita Theater.

The play with the participation of Carmelita is not an original idea, but an adaptation of a film. The tape, under the same name, premiered in 1950 under the direction of Alberto Gout. The performances were in charge of Ninón Sevilla, Andrea Palma, Tiro Junco and Rubén Rojo.

Carmelita remained as the producer of “Aventurera” until her last performance (Photo: Instagram)

Since its theatrical debut in 1997, Adventuress it was a catapult of popularity for the actresses involved in the project. The first one was Edith gonzalez, who subsequently triumphed on television. Despite Edith’s resounding success, Carmelita’s original idea was to sign Itatí Cantoral. However, the tight schedule that the actress had prevented it.

The staging was in force for more than two decades. Through time, various celebrities played the leading role. In addition to Edith, stars like Patricia Navidad, Lorena Rojas, Niurka Marcos, Sabine Moussier, Maribel Guardia Y Ninel Conde.

The play premiered in 1997 with Edith González as its protagonist (Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuatroscuro)

Carmelita Salinas passed away on October 9 after the consequences of having suffered a stroke. The also politician died in a hospital in Mexico City, where she spent her last days from the November 11th. After his death, various tributes have been organized, one of which was organized by his friend Juan Osorio.

The soap opera producer organized a mass in honor of Carmelita on December 11 at the Monument to the Mother, located in the Mexican capital. The appointment was given at 11 am. At the event, she was present and several television celebrities were seen to attend the last goodbye of the experienced actress.

On the other hand, a video emerged a couple of days ago where Juan Osorio is apparently seen under the influence of alcohol. The audiovisual was published on the television producer’s own Instagram. The followers did not take long to express their concern, as Osorio was heard with difficulties to speak. “I hope I have not relapsed”, ended the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

