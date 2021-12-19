Juan Pablo Medina reappears after the health crisis he faced 4 months ago

Juan Pablo Medina / Mexico Agency

Juan Pablo Medina reappeared with a better face four months after having suffered a thrombosis that led him to lose one of his legs.

Despite the fact that the actor has kept great secrecy after making this news known, it was his girlfriend, actress Paulina Dávila, who through her Instagram account shared an image of the 44-year-old artist enjoying a moment of happiness with others friends.

Juan Pablo Medina and Paulina Dávila with friends / Courtesy

In the snapshot you can see Medina happy accompanied by his colleagues Martin Altomaro, Johanna Murillo, Regina Blandón, Manolo Cardona, José María Yazbek and Valeria Santos.

While this is happening online, for his part, Juan Pablo continues to focus on his rehabilitation, which is why every time he is present on the Internet it is through the publications of other actors or his girlfriend.

Oscar Uriel and Juan Pablo Medina / Courtesy

Regarding his return to the artistic medium, the film journalist Óscar Uriel commented a few weeks ago that he expects his return for the following year.

“We invited him to do Ghost Stories, Ghost Stories. From the beginning, both Miguel and us, my partner and I, thought of Chespi, Juan Pablo, for the leading role ”, Óscar Uriel said on that occasion.

