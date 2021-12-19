Kangol Kid of rap group UTFO passes away at 55

Facebook Kangol Kid is dead

Kangol Kid of the legendary rap group UTFO has died.

His real name was Shaun Fequiere. What is the Kangol Kid’s cause of death? According to WBLS, he was battling stage four colon cancer.

His son, T. Shaun Fequiere, condemned cancer in a post about his father.

New York City promoter Van Silk confirmed to HipHopDX that the Kangol Kid had died.

Another sad day for Hip Hop. Rest in peace Kangol Kid 😢 You were a force, and we thank you for everything you did for the culture. #RIPKangolKid #Hip hop pic.twitter.com/EUyMCGQadr – ill Will (@officialillwill) December 18, 2021

“I heard that Kangol passed away,” he texted the site on December 18. “I was with Mix Master Ice last night. Trying to find out. ” Then he said, “RIP KANGOL KID. He died at 3:02 am. My prayers go out to my brother who fought a battle with colon cancer in Stage 4. ″

According to All Music, UTFO “was a Brooklyn-based rap group, comprised of the Kangol Kid, Doctor Ice, Educated Rapper, and Mix Master Ice.” They burst onto the music scene in 1984, with the smash hit, “Roxanne, Roxanne.”

This is what you need to know:

Kangol Kid’s son declared himself the son “of a legend”

On Facebook, the Kangol Kid’s son is named T. Shaun Fequire. According to his Facebook page, he is “Producer / Host at On The Dot Live” and “Owner at T LeVision”, as well as “HOST / DJ at Ciroc” and “CEO at WeKnow570.com”, as well as “CEO of SoundStorm Academy ”.

About a week ago, people started offering prayers and good wishes for Fequire on his Facebook page.

He wrote a short tribute to the Kangol Kid on his Facebook page on December 17, 2021:

“I AM A SON OF A LEGEND!

I LOVE YOU Kangol Kid

# BLESSED #THANK YOU #THANK YOU ”.

One woman wrote in her comment thread: “Praying for your dad.” Another person wrote: “True legend, you are keeping your father in my prayers, THE DEVIL TRYING TO HIT HIM BUT GOD GOT ​​IT💯🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾‼”. Another family member wrote, all in capital letters, “YOUR DAD IS NOT JUST A LEGEND IN MUSIC, BUT ALSO AS A FATHER AND A HUMANITARIAN !!!! I LOVE IT TOO !!! HE IS 1 OF THE BEST MEN I HAVE EVER MEETED IN MY LIFE !!! IT IS A FACT!!! GOD IS GOOD!!!!”

Kangol Kid was admitted to the hospital in late October 2021

On Facebook, Kangol Kid posted videos and photos from a hospital bed.

“When LIFE or DEATH is equated with decision making, it should be a no-brainer. It is time to “LEAVE ALL THE BULLS **,” he wrote. “In that moment, you accept that their trauma outweighs yours and you behave appropriately. If there is ever love… this is when it gets into ‘Auto-Pilot’. I pray that the entire HIP-HOP culture (and the people in general) will benefit from this video that happened today. “

In October, he revealed on Facebook that he was admitted to the hospital and shattered cancer. “Please forgive me for not returning calls and more. Things have turned, and they are getting a bit more difficult than I imagined. I have been re-admitted for complications related to my illness. Thanks to those who have been fundamental in my last test. Your actions have been well received and greatly appreciated. I’m lucky to have you by my side through this, ”he wrote.





Roxanne, Roxanne – UTFO (1984)

He asked for prayers. In early October, he wrote: “Tests, exams, CT scan, pain, morphine, blood tests, blood thinners, ultrasound, vital signs… and more in one day. Only those who have been here before can tell you what images are reproduced in the brain. Everyone else can only imagine our images. “

