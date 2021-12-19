Kun Agüero almost finished at Real Madrid at Florentino’s request

The Kun Aguero has had to put end of his career due to a heart arrhythmia that would prevent you from playingTherefore, after this fact, he has received multiple samples of support. One of them came from the Real Madrid, where it has brought to light again the day thatand the Merengues wanted to sign him but they could not.

Omen was, at the time, one of the most sought after strikers on the European market, because after his performances with Atlético de Madrid the greats fought for him, including Real Madrid.

When could Agüero play for Real Madrid?

According to information from ‘Brand’, in 2011, before the Kun will leave Atlético de Madrid, the Colchoneros got various offers of multiple teams, which included the Real Madrid. Apparently the signing was going to be request of Florentino Pérez.

As reported, the Kun Agüero would have accepted to play for Real Madrid despite being a Atlético idol, something that caused a bit of annoyance, so the Rojiblancos they did everything for avoid signing.

Did you know retaining Agüero was almost impossible, why they wanted him to progress, but not in his direct rival in the city, that is why Miguel Angel Gil, president of Atlético, prevented the signature of the Argentine with the Real Madrid, well blocked it as far as he could and they came to a agreement with Manchester City.

Florentine Pérez, who was delighted with Agüero at that time, he regretted that the signing and even I would have made one last great offer but the project of the Manchester City would have been superior, so he accepted his defeat and did not insist plus.

The Kun Aguero, without planning it, it would end up becoming a City bannerwell after 390 games, 260 goals, 74 assists and 15 championships, is recognized as one of the best players of the institution, so much so that they will make him a statue outside of Etihad Stadium.