Lainez and Guardado, the face and cross in Real Betis de Pellegrini

Manuel Pellegrini lives ups and downs in Betis with the Mexicans Diego Lainez and Andrés Guardado

December 18, 2021 · 2:50 p.m.

Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini went through a press conference before facing Athletic Bilbao, and highlighted the face and cross that Mexican players Diego Lainez and Andrés Guardado currently live in the green-and-white box, between goals and losses due to the new wave of cases of COVID-19.

Before the match against the Basques, Pellegrini wanted to highlight the good work that Lainez had in the recent Copa del Rey match against Talavera where the Aztec also scored. “Of course, having scored a goal for Diego Lainez has to come in handy, like any other player, trying to show his level at every opportunity. Trying to do it in training,” said the coach who hopes that the goal will increase confidence. of the attacker.

For his part, about the experienced Andrés Guardado, he will not be able to play against Bilbao for having tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, so he must be low. “Guarded is seeing the tests, a positive or negative thing, they are yet to be determined and it is not worth taking the risk, so he is out of the summoned list and today’s training,” the Chilean commented this Saturday.

Fortunately for Guarded and Real Betis de Pellegrini, this Sunday’s match against Athletic Club will be the last in 2021, until next January 2 when they host Celta de Vigo at Benito Villamarín on their return from La Liga. Date by which the players infected by the virus could once again be under the command of the green-and-white coach.