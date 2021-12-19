LaLiga | Luis Suárez lost control in the defeat of Atlético de Madrid and would have insulted Diego Simeone | nczd | INTERNATIONAL

Atlético de Madrid once again lost an opportunity to get closer to qualifying places for the Champions League, after losing 2-1 to Sevilla. It is the third game with a consecutive defeat for the ‘Colchoneros’, current LaLiga champions.

Beyond the 2-1 defeat in the last minutes, the controversy of the match was registered in the first minutes of the second half, when Diego Simeone decided to replace Luis Suarez. As the forward left the field, he would have had strong words against the DT, according to information from the foreign press. Everything could be seen on television.

“Pelot … always the same“Were some of the words that the Uruguayan would have said against the coach. There was no response from Diego Simeone, but the discomfort in the squad is evident after the defeats, and more so with Luis, who has seven games without being able to score.

To the games lost against Mallorca at the Wanda Metropolitano (1-2) and against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu (2-0), the 2-1 in Seville was added this Saturday. Ivan Rakitic and Lucas Ocampos scored. Felipe Augusto discounted.

He had never before been defeated with Simeone in three successive league games. The maximum had been two on three occasions: between April 8 and 11, 2012, when they lost 2-0 with Levante and 1-4 with Real Madrid; between November 5 and 19, 2016, when they lost 2-0 to Real Sociedad and 0-3 to Real Madrid; and between February 3 and 9, 2019, when he was beaten 1-0 by Betis and 1-3 by Madrid.

Atlético de Madrid will face Manchester United for the knockout stages of the Champions League on February 23, so Diego Simeone has time to improve. LaLiga is very far away and they bet everything on the most important club tournament in Europe.