Latin American destinations honored at the World Tourism Awards

Admin 51 mins ago World Leave a comment 21 Views

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Arequipa, one of the most popular destinations in Peru.

Image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Arequipa, one of the most popular destinations in Peru.

Peru, Chile and Ecuador. These three Latin American countries have been chosen as the best world tourist destinations in different categories in the World Travel Awards 2021 (WTA).

WTA have published their annual ranking, highlighting the Maldives as the Best Tourist Destination of the year.

Peru

In the case of Latin America, Peru took the award to Best Culinary Destination and Best Cultural Destination.

“The richness of its lands and cultural diversity give Peru an exquisite and tremendously varied gastronomy”, highlights the Peruvian Ministry of Tourism on its website.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Some 300 Cubans are involved in the extraction and theft of gold

Some 300 Cubans are involved in the illegal extraction and theft of gold in Ciego …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved