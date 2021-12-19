Lele Pons shows off her curves as she squats and bounces

Venezuelan influencer Lele Pons showed almost everything. In his most recent publication on his Instagram account, where he enjoys having more than 46.6 million followers, he has again shown all the charms of his body, but this time from a different perspective.

In the video in reels format, this one that has become quite popular on the social network and that celebrities have made the most of to communicate and show in just seconds, the Venezuelan is seen first wearing quite loose clothing and dancing fun, without However, in a matter of seconds, the change is radical: a black mesh dress, with a matching pantie and a kind of corset that covers her breasts appear in the scene as she crouches and bounces close to the floor to the beat of the music, always sporting sensational stilettos.

“1 or 2 “, the Venezuelan asked when publishing a video that has already garnered more than 689,622 views and 2,811 comments.

“How well Guayna eats”, “I love how crazy you are” and “La super da” are some of the comments that are read in the publication.

Recently, the Venezuelan influencer celebrated her first dating anniversary with Guaynaa on a trip to Disney, in which they both wore Miney and Mickey Mouse ears. Also, during the celebration of this special date for the couple, Lele Pons published a video that recalls some of the funniest moments that she has lived this year with her boyfriend, with whom she already lives in a house that they recently decorated especially for Christmas.

The tree that the couple decorated is a traditional green tree with some red spheres and bows. Contrary to many celebrities, this cute couple decided to do their decorations themselves and not use a professional decorating service.

