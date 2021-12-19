Leo Fernández as soon as he arrives in Toluca and uncovers the mistreatment he suffered in Tigres

Leo Fernández leaves Tigres to sign with Toluca

December 18, 2021 19:35

Leo Fernandez was finally featured in Toluca officially, news that El Futbolero made it known in recent days. The Uruguayan midfielder it did not fit in the feline table where two technicians decided not to take it into account.

In a presentation video launched by the social networks of the Toluca, Leo Fernandez revealed that they did not treat him well in Tigres and where he could only combine with his compatriot Nicolas Lopez, of the rest always very cutting the deal.

The Uruguayan said he was happy to be back in Toluca because it is a team where they make you feel part of the group and feel valued, something that never happened in Tigres, in the first instance with Ricardo Ferretti and later with Miguel Herrera.

Why didn’t they want Leo Fernández at Tigres?

The arrival of Leo Fernandez It was chaotic especially because of the departure of Miguel Angel GarzaAccording to journalist Pello Maldonado, the board of directors brought the Uruguayan to cover the director’s departure, that’s why the Tuca never took it into account. Then after the arrival of Miguel Herrera, the situation with the player did not change and he remained on the bench, so he preferred to leave Tigers.

