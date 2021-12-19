“Let’s celebrate his life today with applause that reaches to heaven” – Prensa Libre

Since Vicente Fernández presented critical health problems in the last four months, Alejandro has not stopped working. He has had several presentations for part of his Made in Mexico tour. On December 17, it was presented at the Telmex Auditorium, in Guadalajara.

Six days after the death of Vicente Fernández, his son Alejandro remembered him in his first concert since the Charro de Huentitán left for eternal rest. With tears in his eyes, the “Foal” asked for applause for his father and recalled that that place, the Telmex Auditorium, in Guadalajara, was one of the last stages where Chente sang.

In several videos on social networks, published by the attendees, “Potrillo” is seen asking his audience to use music as medicine that night. “The wait has been very long. Many of us have suffered, some have left us. Tonight I invite you to let music be our medicine, to unite us, to fill us with joy and a lot of pride ”, he said.

Before interpreting the song I was, Alejandro dedicated a few words regarding Vicente Fernández. “I want you to know that the last time my father stepped on a stage was here, at the Telmex Auditorium. Let’s celebrate his life today, with applause that reaches heaven, “he mentioned.

The special guest on his tour is Alex Fernández, his son. In another of the videos published on social networks, El Potrillo is seen very excited, with watery eyes, while Alex interprets Time does not forgive. Then they give each other a brotherly hug.

On December 10, a video was also circulated in which Alejandro is seen taking a few minutes from his presentation at the National Auditorium, in Mexico, to talk about Chente’s health. “I think this is one of the hardest nights and I think love and music is medicinal,” he said. Then he asked to send a lot of encouragement and the best vibes for his father.