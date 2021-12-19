Lions and Eagles in search of ticket for classification

The Lions of the Chosen One, fifth in the standings in the regular round of the winter ball Dominican, they go to Santiago to face the Aguilas Cibaeñas at the Cibao stadium, in a match without tomorrow for the long-haired, for the ticket as the fourth team for the round robin of the tournament.

A first game will be on Sunday, December 19 at 5:00 in the afternoon at the Cibao stadium and if a second is necessary, it will be played on Monday at 7:15 at night at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium in Santo Domingo.

Two pitchers with experience in the Major Leagues are appointed for the first clash. Ivan Nova for the long-haired cats and Carlos Martínez, for the locals.

Los Gigantes del Cibao, Tigres del Licey and Estrellas Orientales are already approved for the second round of the tournament that recognizes with his dedication the memory of the late Kalil Haché, for the Banreservas cup and the representation of the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean Series.

“The result of the first game will decide the draw for the players of the disqualified teams and the start of the round robin”“

The Eagles finished in fourth place, one game ahead of the Lions and the Bulls in sixth and last place. The meeting is motivated by the difference of only one game between fourth and fifth position.

The Aguiluchos, with the advantage of the position in the preliminary round, advance with a victory, while the hairy ones must triumph in two games, as established in the regulations of the Dominican Baseball League.

Ivan Nova is the pitcher appointed by the Leones del Escogido for the game on Sunday, December 19, against Águilas Cibaeñas. (Press / Lions of the Chosen One)

The scenarios for the beginning of the round robin

If the Eagles win Sunday’s game against the Lions, Monday would be the draw for the available players of Toros del Este and the Lions, Tuesday and Wednesday the first two rounds of the semifinal would be played and they will return on Monday, December 27 , for the celebration of the Christmas festivities.

If the Lions are victorious, the draw would be on Tuesday and the Eagles players go in their place. and on Monday the 27th the second round begins until two teams are defined at the top, which will be measured in the final series for the championship.

“The round robin calendar includes a recess, in one case from 22 to 27 and in the other from 23 to 27 for the Christmas festivities”“

In the first case, with the victory of the Eagles this Sunday, the second day will be from 27 to 30; recess on December 31 and January 1; the third day from January 2 to 5; the fourth from 7 to 10 and a last day from 12 to 15.

In the second case, if the Chosen One wins; the first day will be from 27 to 30; the second from January 2 to 5; the third from 7 to 11 and the last from 13 to 17.

In both cases, the final series for the best of seven games will be one day after the end of the round robin.