LIVE: ‘Buba’ López is saving Real Spain in the final against Olimpia

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Olimpia and Real España play the first match of the final of the 2021 Apertura Tournament at the National Stadium. At the moment, the score is tied 0-0. THE ACTIONS Pedro Troglio’s team has come out with everything looking for the aurinegro bow. The first warning came at minute six. Jerry Bengtson’s play, yielded to Eddie Hernández, who left it to José Mario Pinto. The skilled player faced and his shot was covered by Luis ‘Buba’ López, who requested medical assistance after that action.

In the 7th minute, it was Edwin Rodríguez who entered the area from the left side, commanded the center and the Real España defense saved in time. ‘Buba’ López was already beaten. At 11 ‘, Eddie Hernández tested his aim with a left foot that was pocketed by the Sampedranos goalkeeper and at 14’ ‘Buba’ López came out with his fists to avoid Bengtson’s header after a cross from Edwin Rodríguez. Olimpia returned with danger in the 19th minute. Edwin’s great pass to José Mario Pinto, he went at speed, he lagged behind for Jerry Bengtson who hit him softly and stopped ‘Buba’ López.