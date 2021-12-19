LIVE: ‘Buba’ López is saving Real Spain in the final against Olimpia

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
Olimpia and Real España play the first match of the final of the 2021 Apertura Tournament at the National Stadium. At the moment, the score is tied 0-0.
THE ACTIONS
Pedro Troglio’s team has come out with everything looking for the aurinegro bow. The first warning came at minute six. Jerry Bengtson’s play, yielded to Eddie Hernández, who left it to José Mario Pinto. The skilled player faced and his shot was covered by Luis ‘Buba’ López, who requested medical assistance after that action.
In the 7th minute, it was Edwin Rodríguez who entered the area from the left side, commanded the center and the Real España defense saved in time. ‘Buba’ López was already beaten.
At 11 ‘, Eddie Hernández tested his aim with a left foot that was pocketed by the Sampedranos goalkeeper and at 14’ ‘Buba’ López came out with his fists to avoid Bengtson’s header after a cross from Edwin Rodríguez.
Olimpia returned with danger in the 19th minute. Edwin’s great pass to José Mario Pinto, he went at speed, he lagged behind for Jerry Bengtson who hit him softly and stopped ‘Buba’ López.
‘San Buba’ saved Real Spain again on 23 ‘. Bengtson sent the center, Eddie Hernández, who did not even have to jump, headed and covered the goalkeeper of the Honduras National Team to avoid the first from León.
THE RULES
In this phase, the away goal has no extra value. If in both games they equalize in points and in the same number of goals, there will be extra time and, if it is maintained, everything is defined in penalties.
The grand final will be played next Thursday at 7:00 pm at the Morazán stadium.
HEADLINE ALIGNMENTS:
OLIMPIA: 1 Edrick Menjívar, 46 Axel Jamir Maldonado, 6 Brayan Beckeles, 4 José García, 25 Javier Portillo, 32 Carlos Pineda, 23 Jorge Álvarez, 15 Edwin Rodríguez, 21 José Mario Pinto, 30 Eddie Hernández and 27 Jerry Bengtson.
Trainer: Pedor Troglio (ARG)
REAL SPAIN: 22 Luis López, 29 Wisdom Quaye, 2 Getsel Montes, 4 Mayron Flores, 5 Franklin Flores, 6 Devron García, 8 José Alejandro Reyes, 10 Jhow Benavídez, 12 Yeison Mejía, 18 Darixon Vuelta and 11 Omar Rosas.
Trainer: Raúl Gutiérrez (MEX).
REFEREES: Óscar Moncada, Jesús Tabora (Assistant 1), Luis Paz (Assistant 2) and Armando Castro (Fourth official). The advisor will be Rafael García.