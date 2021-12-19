LIVE: ‘Choco’ Lozano and Cádiz are drawing against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu

Cádiz, with Honduran Antony ‘Choco’ Lozano as the starter, is drawing a 0-0 draw against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, in a match corresponding to matchday 18 of the Spanish League.

Carlo Ancelotti maintains his spine for the match against Cádiz with the changes of Uruguayan Fede Valverde for the Croatian Luka Modric, already negative in coronavirus but not fit to play, and Lucas Vázquez for the injured Dani Carvajal, while the Andalusian team presents a forward formed by ‘Choco’ Lozano and Rubén Sobrino.

Ancelotti also gives the ownership to Eden Hazard, as he already announced in the press conference on Saturday. It will be the first time that the Belgian has played with Real Madrid since last September 28.