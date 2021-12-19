Livia Brito affirms that Eduardo Santamarina kisses better

Livia Brito confesses who kisses better in soap operas | Instagram

The protagonist of the telenovela La Desalmada Livia Brito made a confession that left several shocked, as she stated that actor He is the one who kisses the best, of those who have collaborated in Mexican soap operas.

In each of the soap operas in which Livia brito She has participated since she began her career in 2010, she has formed a couple with actors who are liked by female audiences, because they make them sigh just by looking at them.

For this reason, seeing a handsome man and woman is a source of joy for some who dream of having or being a partner just like in soap operas, especially at the time of kisses and affection.

It may interest you: Belinda surprises singing “En Realidad” by Angela Aguilar

In an interview with the flirtatious Cuban actress on a Pinky Promise program, she was questioned about something that several people have long been interested in knowing about her work, a specific part: the kisses!

Livia Brito is an extremely beautiful and talented woman | Instagram liviabritopes



Surely immediately some of his fans will have thought of a name, with whom by the way Livia brito he has collaborated in the lead on two occasions.

Precisely in his most recent aforementioned project The Heartless and Italian Girl Comes to Marry, it was with José Ron with whom some may have thought it was him, despite the fact that the Cuban said that he did not kiss badly, there is another who surpassed him .

Precisely with this actor whom many believe is the substitute for Fernando Colunga in the “soap operas of pink stories”, some rumors began about a relationship with the Cuban woman, something that they later clarified themselves because they affirmed that they were only getting to know each other.

The actor who kisses better than José Ron

The actor who kisses the best is another character from the most recent soap opera, we are talking about Eduardo Santamarina the current husband of Mayrín Villanueva.

During his interview on the show, he mentioned that despite having very few kisses with him, we could say that he made reference to it being kisses quality! So much so that he mentioned recommending her kisses.

It could even be said that Livia Brito was surprised by the technique that this famous actor has to kiss, something that several women could be interested in, however, he has been engaged for a long time since 2009.

Surely this confession caused some blushes to Brito Pestana, because let’s remember that she has had a boyfriend for three years, and perhaps it is not easy to know that your partner has to kiss other people for their work.