Love abounded in Puerto Rican sports over the weekend

Long live love!

And may the new marriages formed this past Saturday be blessed at weddings held in the state of Florida and in Puerto Rico in which Puerto Rican athletes swore love for life. Francisco Lindor Y Walter hodge with their respective partners.

Both ceremonies and celebrations were on Saturday.

In Florida, United States, the New York Mets shortstop formalized the relationship he has with violinist Kathia Reguero, a relationship of more than two years of which the couple has already brought a beautiful girl into the world.

Meanwhile, in Puerto Rico, the Arecibo Capitanes point guard and MVP of the last BSN final series, Walter Hodge, married Nilmarie Huertas, who is the sister of David Huertas, who is also a national champions player. The couple had former Major League Baseball player and two-time American League MVP, Juan “Igor” González, as their best man at their wedding.

At the moment there are few photos that the Lindor Reguero couple have publicly shared of the ceremony. In principle there is a single photo in front of the minister or judge, shared by both Lindor and Reguero on their Instagram accounts.

A photo of the other ceremony has also been shared on the wedding stage, by the communicator El Nalgorazi. In it, the young Huertas and Hodge face each other smiling, possibly in one of the moments of posing for the wedding photos.

Meanwhile, Hodge posted a video of the after-party on his Instagram account, thanking the co-owners of the Capitanes, Frabián Elí and Anuel AA for having arranged a presentation of the urban music exponent Eladio Carrión for their celebration.

And as you see it, these weddings were the biggest thing in Puerto Rican sports this weekend.

I hope these couples are happy for life.