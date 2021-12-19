Luis Díaz would arrive at Liverpool only if he is vaccinated – International Football – Sports

Luis Diaz follow in the plans Liverpool. No matter what they say from France, it does not go through Jonathan David. In fact, they could both arrive, according to rumors in the British press.

We invite you to read: The final hour: Cali and Tolima, for the December star

“Liverpool have ‘been more eager’ to sign FC Porto winger Luis Díaz, reportedly … The Colombian winger has impressed the Portuguese giants this season and has been linked with teams from across Europe, including rivals from the Premier League, Manchester United and Chelsea, “the Dailystar newspaper published in recent days, an opinion that contradicts LÉquipe, who affirms that Klopp’s team would go only for the Canadian in this winter market.

The truth is that Díaz is a target for this or the next summer market (when the most expensive transactions occur), that they follow him closely and that surely they are filled with arguments every time they see him celebrate his authentic goals with Porto .

The subject is the 50 million euros that would have been set as a base price to start a conversation.

The vaccine, decisive

Jürgen Klopp, coach of Liverpool.

And the other issue is health: vaccination against covid-19 is less and less a choice in Premier League clubs, which have publicly spoken about the complication it would be to sign players who do not meet that requirement, regardless of strength. of their arguments.

It may interest you: The tactic of the final: the individuals break the duel of mirrors

Klopp, for example, has already clearly said: “If a player is not fully vaccinated he is a constant threat to all of us. He does not want to be a threat, of course, not that he thinks: ‘My God, I do not care about others’, but it is and we have to find different settings. He has to change into a different locker room, he has to eat in a different dining room, he has to sit in a different bus, he has to drive in a different car, “he explained.

And it’s not on a whim: “From an organization point of view, it becomes really complicated. If you really want to follow the protocols, it’s incredibly difficult to do so. If you catch Covid and it’s around you for the last four days, it will be isolated. If we have to travel to a country to play and we come back, it has to isolate itself; all these kinds of things of course will be influential, “he added.

So if Díaz wants to get to Liverpool or any club in the Premier, the indication is clear: to take English courses when before and take the issue of vaccination very seriously.

FUTBOLRED WRITING