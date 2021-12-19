Marco Antonio Solís’s wife dares to pose with a flirty swimsuit and paralyzes the networks

Mexico City.- The Cuban model Cristian Salas, celebrated a few days ago her 28 years of marriage to the Mexican singer-songwriter, Marco Antonio Solis, dedicating a tender message on social networks accompanied by photographs of the memory.

After this, Cristy had no qualms about showing himself as he rarely does: with a spectacular swimsuit of two pieces. Through your account Instagram He published a photo in which he holds a bird in his hand and his silhouette shows off.

Each day has its magic. Every moment has its charm, “he wrote.

In another image, the mother of the two daughters of ‘The Buki’ She took advantage of her stay on the beach to pose with a beach hat, sunglasses and a short black dress that revealed her amazing legs.

How did you meet Marco Antonio Solís?

It was in 1992 when the leader of The Bukis he met his current wife, who calls herself publicly Cristy Solís, while he was filming a music video. At that time the singer was going through problems with his first wife the singer Beatriz Adriana from whom he divorced a year after meeting the Cuban.

After divorcing Beatriz Adriana, the composer re-married the Cuban in 1993 with whom he procreated his two daughters, Marla Y Alison, who are also following in the footsteps of their father in the world of music.

Solís’s beloved decided to stay at home to take care of her family, she claims to be the “manager of her home”, and also accompanies her husband on his tours, she is also very active on social networks, shares photos of her family moments with her daughters and with the man she loves so much.

Source: El Universal