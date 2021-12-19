Marlins knocked on Michael Conforto’s door before the strike

The Marlins from Miami they had conversations with the gardener Michael Conforto, This before the lockout that has everything stopped in the baseball of the Major League Baseball – MLB.

According to Joe Frisaro, the Miami Marlins, in their search for a level outfielder for the coming Major League season, were interested and even spoke with Michael Conforto before the negotiations stopped due to the lockout, this being a player who is in free agency after rejecting the qualifying offer from the New York Mets.

The Marlins have already hired Venezuelan Avísail García and showed very high interest in Nick Castellanos, and now it comes to light that they knocked on Conforto’s door, who according to experts, awaits a contract in MLB free agency that is around $ 80 and $ 100 million dollars.

Also, the Mets, division rivals to these Marlins, don’t seem interested in retaining Conforto after signing Starling Marte and Mark Canha to contracts and a good million dollars.

Possible

The reality is that the Marlins have had conversations with Conforto’s team and he remains a possibility as soon as the MLB lockout is lifted. In addition, this team was one of the most active in the offseason and very surely when contracts can be agreed they will go for more for the 2022 campaign.

Their numbers

For a lifetime in the Major Leagues, Conforto has All-Star experience, registering 650 hits, 132 home runs, 396 RBIs, 400 runs, AVG of .255, OBP of .356, OPS of .824 and SLG of .468.

Report: Marlins had talks with Conforto before lockout https://t.co/mLNkRMkZOK pic.twitter.com/bIr30HTxlE – theScore MLB (@theScoreMLB) December 19, 2021

VOTE HERE