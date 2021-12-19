Match summary Milan vs Napoli (0-1). GOAL

Editorial Mediotiempo

The Napoli from Hirving lozano surpassed the Milan on the pitch and in the Italian Serie A standings. The Mexican team won 1-0 to the team of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and that victory awarded him three units to take the sub-lead of the competition behind the Inter.

It was a game of emotions until the end, well last minute Milan drew with the action of Franck Kessie, however, the action was annulled for misplaced after revision of the VAR. The decision was successful, as Olivier Giroud was ahead of time when serving his partner.

Elif elmas, with just five minutes left on the clock, took care of make the winning goal. With a set piece, Lemas rose to head the corner kick off Piotr Zieliński.

The Neapolitan player had no problem to beat his personal best and thus push the ball to the back of the net against Mike Maignan.

For its part, the Mexican showed a great game with his speed, although it could not mean danger before the solid line of Stefano Pioli’s box. He left the exchange at 77 ‘to make way for Matteo Politano.

After the scare of Milan’s goal and the corroboration for its cancellation, Napoli was able to add three minutes to reach 39, the same as his rival this Sunday, but the offensive power puts Luciano Spalletti’s men in second place, four points behind the leader; Inter.