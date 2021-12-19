Medicine of the future: virtual reality and bioprinting

The virtual reality in medicine, it allows doctors and students in the health sector to develop technical skills and abilities as if they were in a real situation, but without any kind of risk if there is any difficulty. This new system is opening many possibilities to professionals in the sector in areas such as student training, allowing to unite the robotics with virtual reality, getting a scenario very similar to the real one. For this, for example, simulations of skills are made with mannequins that have organs or complete parts of the human body. A good way to allow students to develop manual skills, recognize the structure of organs, and learn to use medical equipment.

Virtual reality is also part of the field of surgery. With the help of 3D programmers and modelers you can accurately reproduce the patient’s anatomy, to previously practice operations with greater accuracy. Thanks to this technology, the fact of resorting to the use of corpses and animals will decrease and be able to avoid the practice with real patients of operations. By creating a digital model of the patient accompanied by his history, exact anatomical images will be obtained.

Virtual reality is very useful in the treatment of phobias, that is, psychological disorders or irrational fears that some people manifest when faced with certain elements or situations. It serves to recreate certain situations of fear or stress in a gradual and controlled way to facilitate their diagnosis and treatment. Also, fight diseases like Alzheimer’s To be able to recover cognitive abilities with the reproduction of images of the past in patients, is another benefit of virtual reality in medicine.

It is also possible to treat obesity with a new method called Increased Satiety. The patient can see an enlarged portion of food with the help of virtual reality that will become larger and larger, but in reality he will still have the original piece in his hand. In order to fool the brain, making you believe that you are eating something bigger than it really is.

3D printing

On the other hand, 3D printing and bioprinting has become one of the leading segments of the 3D printing industry. It enables cells and biomaterials to be combine and deposit layer by layer to create biomedical developments with the same properties as living tissues. Bioprinting can create these tissue-like structures, which have applications in the fields of medical engineering. The main objective of this technique is to successfully bioprint a fully functional human organ.

For years they have been working on the 3D printing of organs and prostheses to improve the quality of life of the population and help health workers. For example, with an MRI The organ or part of the body to be operated on or previously treated can be printed to facilitate the surgeon’s work. The main purpose in operations is to be able to plan them better, providing the surgeon with advantages before operating and the patient with greater peace of mind.

Currently, the virtual reality and bioprinting they are the future of medicine, accompanied by Artificial Intelligence. In a decade or so, the main growth will focus on tissue and organ development, specifically 3D-printed human organs and transplants. 3D bioprinting may be one of the biggest medical breakthroughs to come. A true revolution for the future of medicine.