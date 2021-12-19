Meet Livia de Brito’s beautiful new boyfriend

At the age of 35, Livia Brito, known as “La Desalmada”, a label she adopted for one of her performances on Univision, keeps in shape, being beautiful and making her career go up. These reasons have a person in charge and it is Mariano, his personal trainer and now, now that he met, also a boyfriend.

TO Livia brito He has no shortage of reasons to smile. The television novel that he interprets remains in the first place of hearing in the prime time of Hispanic television and of course, as we said, personally, he is going through a golden moment about which there is no reason to complain. The protagonist of La desalmada acknowledged that one of the things that most caught her attention about her partner was his personality “because he was very calm.”

Although I keep it for a long time, Livia Y Mariano They have had an affair for about three years: “I’ve been in a relationship with Mariano for 3 years. I feel very happy, very content, at ease, very calm, very relaxed,” said Brito on the Pinky Promise program, which is broadcast on the channel. from YouTube.

Source: Instagram Mariano Yosmi

Brito, who has more than 6 million followers on Instagram, who already celebrate the relationship, confessed that the fact that his partner’s universe is completely different from his has greatly benefited his courtship. This, because it is far from the cameras and hopes that it is. Although his physique and relationship will take him to the screens little by little.

Source: Instagram Mariano Yosmi

In his personal instagram account (yosmimariano), the muscular boy is simple to his almost 50 thousand followers and has his professional work reflected in the biography. While his posts show that he is a striking boy, to take into account when measuring human beauty.