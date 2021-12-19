Meet Livia de Brito’s beautiful new boyfriend

At the age of 35, Livia Brito, known as “La Desalmada”, a label she adopted for one of her performances on Univision, keeps in shape, being beautiful and making her career go up. These reasons have a person in charge and it is Mariano, his personal trainer and now, now that he met, also a boyfriend.

TO Livia brito He has no shortage of reasons to smile. The television novel that he interprets remains in the first place of hearing in the prime time of Hispanic television and of course, as we said, personally, he is going through a golden moment about which there is no reason to complain. The protagonist of La desalmada acknowledged that one of the things that most caught her attention about her partner was his personality “because he was very calm.”

