Meet Ottobot, the robot that takes you purchases without moving at airports

Ottobot, the robot that brings you your food and purchases without leaving your site at the Cincinnati airport, United States. (photo: Robotics 24/7)

Queuing in front of the counter at Duty Free at airports has always been annoying. At the time of Covid-19, much more still. While the authorities pray day after day that safe distances are respected, crowds are avoided and the mask is not lowered; Queues, which often form in airport shops, may no longer be a hassle.

And it is that at the Cincinnati International Airport, They thought about it and chose a specific ally to combat the pesky queues: the “waiter robot”.

What is the robot and how does it work

Known as Ottobot, the device allows passengers to make purchases in certain stores and bars in the terminal without having to leave their site. The mechanism is as follows: through its smartphone, you must enter a application, or also at orderatcvg.com.

Subsequently, the client will be able to buy food, drinks or tourist products in the stores located around the airport. In return, they receive a personal QR code. When the order is ready, the assistants place the items in the Ottobot trunk and the robot it turns on.

Ottobot on the move. (photo: New Atlas)

Ottobot technology

To move around the airport, the company’s device Ottonomy combines sensors and a LiDAR (Detection and Measurement) module that allows you to avoid obstacles in your way.

According New AtlasIt also uses a “contextual mobile navigation” system to track your location. When Ottobot approaches, customers will receive a notification on their smartphone.

To receive your order, all you need to do is scan the QR code. The system also notifies the consumer that the transaction was successful.

“The ecosystem we have built is such that our suppliers will be able to manage, control and schedule their fleet through our cloud-based network operation console (NOC), which will be directly integrated with their POS software”, mention the company, based in the United States and India.

Pending verification of Ottobot’s results in Cincinnati, the system is now available in the Concourse B area and, according to a note from the airport itself (CVG), is being distributed to the store operator Paradies Lagardere.

Before launch, yes, its managers tested the pilot experience a year ago, by the end of 2020, which allowed them to collect opinions.

“We can provide a secure experience through our Ottobots, running automated non-contact deliveries of food and beverage and retail products. COVID-19 has changed the way we all interact and relate to travel, making contactless delivery even more relevant, “he said. Ritukar vjay, of Ottonomy Inc, in statements obtained by PR Newsire.

Ottobot. (photo: Xataka)

Meet the robots that now carry food and packages without the company of humans

Glovo’s autonomous vehicle is a small, electric vehicle measuring around 80cm x 80cm long and 40cm wide, weighing approximately 40kg and traveling at a speed of 5km per hour. It will only work in pedestrian areas and its radius of action will be one kilometer around.

As its promoters explained, for Glovo users there will be almost no changes.You will place your order and you can track it through the app as usual. Upon arriving at your door, the customer will receive a notification and will be able to go out to pick up their item and / or food. The system that will allow access to the interior of the robot has not yet been specified.

Glovo’s autonomous vehicle. (photo: Peru Retail)

Autonomous vehicles will be tested in a safe environment for a time before being put on the streets of Madrid. Likewise, it will be monitored by humans so as not to represent a danger to passersby. Glovo has indicated that the first area in which this robot will operate will be the Salamanca district of the Spanish capital.

Glovo will be the first service of these characteristics to function effectively in Spain, although it is not the first project of these characteristics to be presented in the European country. And it is that, Just Eat already announced a similar car in 2020, but not to date there has been an official launch on the streets of Spain.

