Meet the most traumatic scene that Salma Hayek lived in her entire career

Salma Hayek, 55-year-old Mexican and American actress, producer and businesswoman, is one of the sexiest women in the Hollywood world. The married to the French magnate Pinault, revealed details of some scenes that she had to go through that, according to her, were traumatic.

The Mexican actress and the French billionaire Francois Henri Pinault are the protagonists of a tender love story, worthy of Hollywood, since they have been in a relationship since 2009. The couple have a 14-year-old daughter in common. This relationship began in 2006 when they met for the first time. The protagonist of “Frida” was invited at that time to inaugurate the Palazzo Grassi in Venice. There he had contact with the businessman and the crush was instantaneous.

Like all love relationships, the couple had a crisis and had to distance themselves where infidelity romances on the part of the French billionaire arose. To such an extent, that he had an affair with the top model Lida Evangelista. However, in 2008 they got together again, despite the fact that Pinault had had a child with Evangelista. In 2009 they got married in a luxurious wedding with a cost of more than a million and a half dollars.

Last November, Salma Hayek discovered her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actress confessed that she was a victim of racism and related that on one occasion in a movie theater, a person rebuked her and told her to go back to her country and do soap operas in Mexico. But, later, Hayek He was the protagonist and ventured into the Marvel World with his leading role in Eternals, playing Ajax.

By last, Hayek He confessed that he suffered recording sex scenes with Antonio Banderas in the movie “La balada del pistolero”, which meant his consecrating film. Hayek recalled the scene with the Spanish actor and said that it was traumatic since it was not within the script and it was demanded when the producers noticed the chemistry between both actors.