Mercedes-Benz will present the electric car with the longest autonomy on the planet

“The most efficient Mercedes-Benz ever.” The definition of the VISION EQXX belongs to the German brand itself, but it quickly finds support in the innovations that it introduced in its most disruptive prototype in recent decades. It is a four-door coupe that will be presented on January 3 at the most important technology fair in the world: CES in Las Vegas.

Like any concept vehicle, the VISION EQXX anticipates what is coming in the universe of the German firm, and in this case shows an unprecedented and forceful advance in terms of autonomy within the path traveled so far in the era of electrification.

A prototype with the best aerodynamics on the planet.

The most revolutionary model of Mercedes

This coupe, according to the manufacturer, can reach 1,000 kilometers of autonomy on a single charge. Mercedes-Benz is one of the brands premium that faster decided to respond to the imminent demand for electricity. Next year, the firm will already have electrified models in all the segments of its catalog and also announced that from 2025 all its development platforms will be exclusively electric. The objective, to have a 100% electric range by 2030.

In this context, the company’s most revolutionary and promising model appears, “which will mark a before and after”, they advance from the Casa de la Estrella. A part of that hinge in history has to do with a milestone in consumption: Mercedes aims for it to be only in the single digits. The purpose is to achieve a consumption of less than ten kWh for every 100 kilometers traveled, a barrier that would put the firm in another dimension in development.

The 4-door coupe can do 1,000 on a single charge.

From this challenge posed by the engineers in charge of the VISION EQXX, he turned the rest of the project. The emphasis they put on the aerodynamics of the model is extreme in order to reduce air resistance and thus optimize energy consumption to the maximum. The brand reports a drag coefficient of 0.17, below even another of its models, the EQS, which has 0.21 and is considered the most aerodynamic street car on the market.

According to Mercedes, the VISION EQXX boasts the software most efficient management company in the world. And in that technological engineering lies the key to its autonomy. The brand focused its strategy on that aspect rather than focusing on batteries. This is also related to the future plans of Mercedes, whose objective “is not only to lead in electric vehicles, but also in the software management ”.

Two motors with 500 kW performance

Few specifications are known about the VISION EQXX. It turned out that it has two impressive electric motors with a maximum power of 250 kW each, so the performance amounts to 500 kW, which is equivalent to 680 hp. And they will be accompanied by a two-speed automatic gearbox, in addition to the brand’s traditional all-wheel drive system, 4MATIC.

For more details, we must wait until January 3, when it becomes one of the attractions of CES, the most impressive technological event in the world. Nowhere else could it fit in better than there.