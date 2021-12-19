Michael Arroyo returns from amateurism to play in a big one on the continent

For America Spectacular players passed by, worthy of the enormous importance that the institution and the MX League have. For almost seven years, Michael Arroyo, one of the many foreigners who had a time in Aztec football, left his mark. In Los Azulcremas he lived his best moment.

At 34, the Ecuadorian was in amateur football with a squad called ‘A Clockwork Orange’ so as not to lose rhythm after his departure from Barcelona of Guayaquil. Their last official duel is from the past November 7, 2020 in the 1-0 loss to Olmedo. That day he played 44 minutes.

With the letter in your possession, finally, also ex-San Luis and Atlante will once again have participation in football at the highest level. The funny thing is that it will be in one of the most important teams in his country: Liga Deportiva Universitaria de Quito, that in the last competition of Serie A in Ecuador, he finished fifth.

Your numbers in America

In Las Águilas, Micky Jr played 132 games and scored 27 goals. He won the 2014 Liga MX and two Concacaf Champions League (2015 and 2016). In the second edition he was the great figure and scored five goals, including one in the Final.