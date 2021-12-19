Miguel Vargas asks to modify Electoral and Party laws to avoid what happened in the 2020 elections

Upon expiration of the term granted by the Central Electoral Board for the recognized political parties to submit the update of their lists of leaders or affiliates, in compliance with Law 33-18, the president of the Dominican Revolutionary Party, Miguel Vargas Maldonado, met the leadership of the body, to which he informed of the progress achieved during 2021.

It is known that during this period the PRD concentrated its efforts on updating its intermediate leadership, such as the provincial, municipal, municipal district and sectional committees abroad.

It is in this scenario that Vargas Maldonado expressed the need for the country to focus on the pending electoral reforms, for which he urged the National Congress to prioritize the immediate knowledge of the modifications to the Electoral Regime laws and of groups, movements and political parties.

“The time and circumstances demand that it is time for us to prioritize the approval of an electoral legal framework that can allow us to vaccinate Dominican democracy so that the episodes experienced in the 2020 elections are not repeated in the future,” he said.

Vargas made his considerations upon receiving the report from the National Electoral Secretary, the General Secretary and the commissioners in charge of debugging the party pattern deposited in 2019, which by mandate of the law, under regulation of the Central Electoral Board, had to be updated and deposited. in this one at the latest on the 17th of the currents.

At the time of knowing and approving the new list of party leaders, Vargas took the opportunity to announce that 2022 is the year of the growth of the PRD.

With a refined list of leaders, as a result of auditing the one achieved in 2021, he said that the next step is to start the growth plan, for which he said they are ready.