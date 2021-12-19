Miki Arroyo returns to the big team after playing amateur soccer

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.18.2021





Although Michael Arroyo He went through one of the most important clubs in Mexico, America, and had great moments, soccer has not smiled on him. Since leaving Coapa the player was testing himself on other teams, until become part of an amateur squad in Ecuador.

However the sport also gives revenge and Arroyo is very close to returning to the professional circuitHe, this time, hand in hand with the Quito University Sports League, a team led by his former Atlante coach, Pablo Marini.

Despite the criticism for wanting to sign a player on the amateur circuit, Marini is clear that if Michael recovers his best level, he can be a great element. He is aware that he has been away from the professional level for a long time, but assured that it is worth giving him a chance, because he is an “elite” footballer.

“I know Michael Arroyo a lot. I’m seeing him, he hasn’t played in a long time, but andstando Physically well and committed, he is an extraordinary and elite player. Let’s see, “said the Argentine strategist.

His passage through Las Águilas

Arroyo arrived in July 2015 to the Americanist group. During his time in Coapa he played 132 games, where he scored 27 goals and gave 12 passes from gol.

The titles also came for the Ecuadorian extreme in America, since in the three years that he wore the blue cream elastic, won two Concachampions and a Liga MX.

After leaving the Eagles in 2017, Arroyo arrived at Guild; months later he arrived at Barcelona of Guayaquil, his latest professional team and with which They ended their bond in January 2021.