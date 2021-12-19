Mincin reports measures around the distribution of the 2022 supply books ›Cuba› Granma

Given the delays in the importation of raw materials for the printing, preparation and distribution of the supply books for 2022, and the effects that this brings about, measures will be taken to allow the population of the western and central provinces to acquire their supplies. products until the issuance of new books is restored, as has been done in previous years, reported the Ministry of Internal Commerce from its institutional page.

To do this, we will proceed as follows:

1. The annotations for January will be executed in the book corresponding to the year 2021, using the lines available in the January and February sheets.

2. The products purchased in 2021 will be crossed out before making the entries for 2022.

3. The number 22 will be reflected in the annotations, to signify the year to which they correspond, then the product, the quantity to be dispatched and the date of purchase.

Example:

22-Rice 28/30

22-Coffee 2/30

22-Sugar R. 3/31

4. Once the 2022 notebooks have been delivered to consumers, they will proceed to update the annotations of the sales made, a process that is expected not to exceed January 30, 2022.