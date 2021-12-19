Ministry of Public Health: Cuba reports 77 positive cases to COVID-19 ›Information from the Minsap› Granma

At the close of yesterday, December 17, 2,529 patients were admitted, 1,955 suspects, 230 under surveillance and 344 confirmed active.

For COVID-19, a total of 19 thousand 459 samples were made for surveillance during the day, 77 being positive. The country accumulates 11 million 433 thousand 976 samples taken and 964 thousand 035 positive.

Of the total cases (77): 61 were contacts of confirmed cases; 10 with a source of infection abroad; 6 without a specified source of infection. Of the 77 cases diagnosed, 41 were female and 36 male.

29.8% (23) of the 77 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 132 thousand 898, which represents 13.8% of those confirmed to date.

Of the 77 diagnosed cases, they belong to the age groups: under 20 years (11), 20 to 39 years (16), 40 to 59 years (29), 60 and over (21).

Residence by province and municipalities of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Río: 1 case

Pinar del Río: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Mugwort: 2 cases

San Antonio: 1 (confirmed case contact).

San Cristóbal: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Havana: 10 cases

Old Havana: 2 (1 confirmed case contact and 1 imported).

Cattlemen: 1 (imported).

Cerro: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

October 10: 3 (1 confirmed case contact and 2 imported).

Marianao: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Beach: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Killings: 7 cases

Cárdenas: 4 (3 contacts of imported cases and 1 imported).

Ciénaga de Zapata: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Limonar: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Matanzas: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Mayabeque: 2 cases

San José de las Lajas: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Santa Cruz del Norte: 1 (imported).

Villa Clara: 5 cases

Cifuentes: 1 (without specified source of infection).

Crossroads: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Santa Clara: 2 (1 confirmed case contact and 1 imported).

Sancti Spíritus: 9 cases

Cabaiguán: 6 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Trinidad: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Yaguajay: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Cienfuegos: 1 case

Cienfuegos: 1 case (confirmed case contact).

Ciego de Ávila: 3 cases

Ciro Redondo: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Florence: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Morón: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Camaguey: 9 cases

Camagüey: 6 (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 without a specified source of infection).

Florida: 1 (imported).

Nuevitas: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Sierra de Cubitas: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Las Tunas: 7 cases

Jesús Menéndez: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Puerto Padre: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Holguín: 12 cases

Báguanos: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Banes: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Gibara: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Holguín: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Mayarí: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Moa: 2 (no source of infection specified).

Urbano Noris: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Santiago de Cuba: 1 case

Santiago de Cuba: 1 (without specified source of infection).

Isla de La Juventud Special Municipality: 8 cases (6 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported).

Of the 964 thousand 35 patients diagnosed with the disease, 344 remain hospitalized, of them 330 with stable clinical evolution. 8,314 deaths accumulate (1 in the day), fatality of 0.86% vs 1.96% in the world and 2.4% in the Americas; two evacuees, 55 returned to their countries, on the day there were 61 discharges, 955 thousand 320 recovered patients accumulate (99.1%). 14 confirmed patients are cared for in intensive care, 4 of them critical and 10 severe.

On the day, 1 deceased patient was reported. We deeply regret what happened and convey our condolences to his family and friends.

Residence by province of the deceased patient:

Marianao: 1 deceased

Deceased by age groups:

Distribution by sex:

Main comorbidities:

Arterial hypertension

Mellitus diabetes

Chronic Kidney Disease

Bronchial asthma

Morbid obesity

Until December 17, 191 countries and 32 territories with COVID-19 cases are reported, the confirmed cases amount to 273 million 635 thousand 998 (+ 825 thousand 771) with 22 million 529 thousand 864 active cases and 5 million 357 thousand 445 deaths ( + 7,716) for a fatality of 1.96% (=).

In the Americas region, 100 million 561 thousand 589 confirmed cases (+ 183 thousand 642) are reported, 36.75% of the total cases reported in the world, with 11 million 462 thousand 150 active cases and 2 million 407 thousand 920 deaths (+1 thousand 802) for a fatality of 2.39% (-0.01).

(Source: Minsap)