MIR guard price at Christmas: where do you pay more?

The guards during the Christmas days are paid about 11 euros more on average than on holidays.

A resident doctor from Extremadura charges up to 30 euros less on duty at Christmas than its counterpart in Navarra. The days of Continuous Care during the festivities are paid with an average of 32.72 euros per hour throughout Spain, with wide differences between regions that are repeated in the days of specialist doctors. Thus, while a MIR Navarro would charge 46.86 euros per hour, Your partner Extremadura would only receive 16.49 euros an hour on duty.

As stated in the report of the Study Center of the Medical Union of Granada, the remuneration for the MIR of 4th and 5th year in the special festive days (December 24, 25 and 31 and January 5 and 6) raises a difference of up to 184.17 percent between the Autonomous Communities. After Navarra, the region that would pay the most to its resident doctors would be the Basque Country, with 43.76 euros per hour and, in third place, Madrid, with 39.10 euros per hour.

While these regions place their salaries around 40 euros, in the lower part of the salary table they barely reach 20 euros, recognizing with only 16.49 euros the hour of guard in Extremadura.

The second place of the Autonomous Communities that pay the worst for their health residents is held by Galicia, with 19.23 euros per hour of Continuous Care, followed by Cantabria that just exceeds the 20 euro line with a salary of 21.05 euros per hour.

In general, the Christmas guard days are paid about 11 euros more per hour than the holidays, whose national average is 21.01 euros per hour.

At this point, it should be noted that resident doctors have the obligation to carry out guards. These complementary days suppose for most of them the possibility of increasing their salaries a little, which are around 2,000 euros per month in their later years, a figure that is far from the training and conditions required for optional work.

How much does a specialist doctor charge for the Christmas shift?

The situation between specialist doctors is very similar to that of the MIR, with a difference of up to 33.03 euros between the region that pays the most for the holiday hour (Murcia, with 58.34 euros per hour) and the one that pays the least (Extremadura, with 25.31 euros per hour).

The mean of the Christmas watch for specialist doctors in Spain it is around the 44.40 euros per hour, just 11 euros more than the average for resident doctors.

Following the data provided by the Granada Medical Union, the regions that would pay the most for on-call hours during the Christmas holidays would be, after the aforementioned Murcia, the Basque Country with 54.68 euros per hour, followed by Navarra, with 53.22 euros per hour.

On the other hand, together with Extremadura, the National Institute of Health Management (Ceuta and Melilla) with 29.22 euros per hour and Castilla y León, with 38.16 euros per hour.