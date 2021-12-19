Miss Universe photographer described Adamari López as rude

As in every contest of the miss Universe, a panel of invited judges is the one who is in charge of making the tough decisions about which candidates go to the next rounds to later announce the winner. One of the judges in the last edition was Adamari Lopez, who instead of standing out for his work on the panel, did his controversial performances during the event.

In social networks, the Puerto Rican celebrity has been involved in a great controversy for his questionable participation in the contest. Even a photographer at the event noticed López’s “rude” acts, which he reported through his social networks.

Through the stories on his social networks, the Paraguayan Miss Universe photographer, Abdala Oviedo, recounted how Adamari López ended up criticizing Nadia Ferreira, Miss Paraguay, calling her “false.”

“The issue is that one of the girls on the jury last night, which is the Mexican Adamari, was the one who said that Nadia was like a fake girl or something like that, which is why she did not win,” said the photographer in the video, adding that he also had a personal anecdote in which the celebrity was rude to him.

“And I have an anecdote to tell about her because before I knew about this, when the contest ended, she approached and I don’t know what she said to Nadia, I think she said ‘I don’t know, what a pity, or something’, and there I saw him, I had him in front of me and I said wow! that beautiful; what a nice dress. ‘ Even the dress I will ponder, she turned around and He looked at me, up and down, said nothing, not a word and kept walking”Said the Paraguayan.

“She is rude, I will not forget because later, I did not even know that it was from the jury, I said who is this? Who does she think she is? And it was her, ”Oviedo concluded in the video to then correct Adamaris’ nationality.

Adamari López’s version of the controversial comments

In addition to the photographer’s testimony, other Internet users assure that Adamari López indeed made a bad comment against Nadia Ferreira during the Miss Universe, with several users on social networks indicating that the actress published an offensive comment against the Miss, which she immediately deleted .

As the photographer pointed out, the offensive comment that users report was that Nadia could not get the victory in the Miss Universe because “she did not look natural.” And according to netizens, this caused so many negative reactions that the celebrity was forced to delete it.

Regarding this, through her participation in the Hoy Día program, the Puerto Rican spoke about all the controversy that has been hanging around on social networks, making it clear that she never made any offensive comment against Miss Paraguay or any other candidate of the contest. He even highlighted Nadia’s “excellent” participation when reaching the top two places in the beauty contest.

“I have not made any bad comment at any time, neither to her nor to any of the contestants,” he commented in the interview with Stephanie Himonidis. “All the comments I have made about Nadia were excellent because that was the job that she did”.

What does Miss Paraguay say about the controversial comments on the networks?

For her part, Nadia confirmed Adamari’s version in an interview with channel Trece, saying that in effect she had no problem with the actress and that they were only talking about general evaluations.

“I tell you that I was in communication with her, at no time did she refer to me, but rather was talking in general about what they were evaluating, but at no time was he talking about me specifically. Super good with Adamari, there is no problem, “said the Miss Universe finalist.

