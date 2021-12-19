MTA recalls 1960s subway cars with final four trips – Telemundo New York (47)

Some of New York City’s oldest subway cars will be retired and the MTA will put one of the trains from the 1960s into service to mark the occasion.

The transit agency will bring back one of the R-32, nicknamed Brightliners, for four weeks. The train will run for four Sundays starting December 19 before reaching the end of its line.

After 58 years in service, the final voyages of Brightliner They will run along the F, D and Q lines, and the MTA has published its weekly schedule for enthusiasts eager to ride this last train.

“A significant amount of history accompanies these trains and we are delighted to be able to offer the opportunity to ride them one, or even a few, more times in their final days,” said New York City Transit Acting President Craig Cipriano.

The last train service will be on January 9 on the Q line, which was the original route of the R-32 when it debuted in 1964.

“While this celebration is ‘New Years Eve, End of an Era!’, It is also a testament to the Transit Museum’s ongoing recovery effort and hopefully the beginning of the return of our beloved nostalgic rides,” said the New York Transit Director Concetta Bencivenga Museum.

The R-32 They earned their nickname due to their “washboard-like” stainless steel exteriors. The MTA noted that the trains were one of the first large fleets of mass-produced stainless steel railcars purchased by New York City Transit.

The Brightliners They can also be recognizable to movie fans. The wagons have been featured in several Hollywood blockbusters, including “Bridge of Spies,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Joker.”

Services for December 19, December 26 and January 2:

The train will leave the station 2nd Av on line D at 10:00 am, 12:00 pm, 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm and will make express stops to the station 145th St.

The train will leave the station 145th St on line F at 11:00 am, 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm and will make all the express stops to the station 2nd Ave .

The last service will be on January 9: