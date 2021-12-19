National Council of Performing Arts closes the Trébol Teatro company

The Cuban government, through the National Council of Performing Arts, closed the Trébol Teatro company founded by the playwright Yunior García in 2003.

The above is another closed door to the playwright who, according to his statements, had the intention of returning to Cuba. In fact, one of the requests of the European Parliament this week was precisely that the Cuban government “allow the return of the exiles.”

The wife of Cuban activist Yunior García confirmed the fact on social networks: “a few minutes ago we found out that they have closed Trébol Teatro.”

Dayana Prieto regretted that many actors and actresses have been unemployed, although one of the founders of Trébol requested to take over the group, after the departure of its director Yunior García, but was not allowed.

Prieto said on Facebook “we have not yet spoken with any of the members, we are channeling anger, pain and guilt. But they can be sure of something in the Performing Arts of Cuba, the Trébol family is wide and multi-colored, Trébol is wherever one of us is ”.

The Cuban assured that those who lose are the authorities by closing down the work of this group and assured that they did not deserve it like so many others censored by the government.

“The work of this group has traveled the world and will continue to do so. You lose a company that you certainly didn’t deserve. They already did it with Juan Carlos Cremata Malberti, and they will continue to do so, I have no doubts, “he said.

On the other hand, he warned that a day will come when decisions of this type are in the hands of good people and especially professionals who know what their work is about and what they are due.

