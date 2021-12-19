Ñejo clarifies alleged revelation about the will of “Flow la Movie”

Despite the fact that several media assured that Ñejo had mentioned that Flow la Movie was planning his will days before he died, the urban interpreter clarified this Saturday that this information was taken out of context.

Through his press contact, the artist clarified that the interview to which they alluded, he was talking about his life plan and not about that of the late music producer.

Ñejo made reference to an interview published by Univisión, in which, according to the television medium, the artist told details about a last conversation he had with the reggaeton producer last week in his recording studio located in Florida, United States.

‘Flow La Movie’ dies in plane crash

The private flight of Helidosa Aviation Group, which was to take José Ángel Hernández and his family to Orlando (Florida, United States) was precipitated and killed all its occupants in Santo Domingo Norte (Dominican Republic) on December 15. .

According to what was revealed, the private plane crashed while trying to make an emergency landing at the Las Américas airport.

‘Flow La Movie’ is responsible for hits that have reached one billion views, such as “Te boté” with Bad Bunny and Ozuna, as well as other urban hits such as “La Jeepeta”, “La Babe” and “Wow Remix” .

In addition, he had served for several years as an executive producer and investor in events and concerts of figures such as Ozuna, Anuel AA or Bryan Myers, among many others.