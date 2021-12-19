Nets options run out: Kyrie Irving enters COVID-19 roster

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 29 Views

NBA The player did not pass the tests to be able to return, there are already nine infections

Kyrie Irving tests positive for coronavirus.
AP

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Barcelona Xavi’s ‘brutal’ speech to the squad

“You have achieved a brutal victory”, Xavi began his harangue as soon as the match …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved