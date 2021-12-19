Nets options run out: Kyrie Irving enters COVID-19 roster

The player did not pass the tests to be able to return, there are already nine infections

Lto Nets only hope amid the COVID-19 outbreaks it is over. Kyrie Irving entered health protocols and league security and will not be able to return to the team until the mandatory quarantine passes. Now there are nine Brooklyn players out.

Irving had been announced by the Nets to return in the remainder of the season due to the increase in positive cases that afflicts the franchise, but with the restriction of not being able to play the home games and road games against the Knicks and before Toronto Raptors for vaccination mandates.

His return will I expected it to be in these weeks as long as he met five consecutive negative tests, but as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski failed the tests and will now have to be isolated until complying with league protocols as an unvaccinated player.

Irving joins Kevin Durant, Paul Millsap, LaMarcus Aldridge, James Johnson, DeAndre Bembry, Jevon Carter, James Harden and Bruce Brown as the players who will not be able to be with the Nets in the games that come especially with the consecutive duels against him Orlando Magic, as well as possibly being out of the game against Christmas Lakers.

Now they will have to wait to be able to count on Kyrie has not participated in any games of the season due to his refusal for not getting vaccinated and the mandatory mandate of New York. The team decided to get out of trouble and not include it in the campaign, but given the growing outbreak of COVID-19 chose to receive it on the team.

Irving could already train at the team’s facilities, but he could not be with his teammates until he took the mandatory five negative tests. Now he will have to wait to return to the rest of the infected players.