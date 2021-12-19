New York Bans Natural Gas in Step Toward an All-Electric Future | Mundua

New York Skyline. (Tomas SEREDA / GETTYIMAGES)

The New York City Council has voted to ban natural gas in new buildings, placing the nation’s largest city at the forefront of national efforts to phase out fossil fuel and greenhouse gas.

The bill bans connections for natural gas and oil-burning equipment in new buildings of less than seven stories starting in 2023 and all new buildings starting in 2027. Existing buildings are not affected by the measure, though They could demand reforms. Hospitals, factories, laundries, and commercial kitchens are also exempt.

The city is not the first to try something like this. Other smaller cities like Brookline or Massachusetts have enacted similar bans on new connections, but New York City is by far the largest to date. About 40% of its greenhouse gas emissions come from boilers, furnaces, and water heaters.

The new buildings in the city will use heat pumps for heating, air conditioning and hot water. It may not be as over the top as it sounds. Even during the coldest months, air source heat pumps are at least twice as efficient as the best natural gas furnaces and, under more ideal conditions, can move up to 4.5 times more heat than the energy they consume .

In New York City, they are about three times more efficient than gas ovens and have the added benefit of providing air conditioning in the summer. Ground-source heat pumps, which depend on relatively stable underground temperatures, generally move about four times more heat than the energy they consume.

The network is expected to be able to bear the load. The Urban Green Council estimates that New York City’s winter peak load is 40% lower than during the summer, when air conditioning use increases demand significantly.

The US Petroleum Institute and ExxonMobil opposed the move, allegedly posting ads on Facebook asking people to “express their support” for gas stoves. The gas stove tactic has been the most recent attempt by fossil fuel lobbies to sway the public; people don’t really care much about where their heat comes from, but they are more intimately connected to their stoves.

However, aside from some techniques that require an open flame, most people would be better off using induction stoves, which heat much faster and work more efficiently, without the danger of spewing toxic gases into people’s homes. .

In recent years, voices against natural gas have spread. Fossil fuels were once seen as a way to remove dirty coal while developing renewable energy capacity. But research has shown that once leaks in production and distribution systems are accounted for, natural gas can, in some circumstances, be worse for the climate than coal.

That’s because methane, one of the key components of natural gas, is a powerful greenhouse gas that heats the atmosphere 86 times more than carbon dioxide over 20 years. That means even small leaks can have a huge impact, and in older cities like New York, which have aging gas infrastructure, leaks are widespread.

Before today’s vote, the city analyzed new buildings and determined that utility bills for all-electric structures were cost competitive with gas systems for older ones, in part because newer buildings are better sealed. and isolated. New York City already has several fully electric buildings, and a 44-story electric tower will be completed in 2024.

Experts believe the city’s natural gas ban could serve as a model for other cities.