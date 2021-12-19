New York City approves legal migrant vote in local elections

Foreigners with legal status residing in New York City will now be able to vote in municipal elections under a bill approved Thursday by the City Council.

The initiative will benefit some 800,000 foreigners with residence permits and the so-called “dreamers” or “dreamers”, young people who were brought to the United States as children by their parents illegally.

The new law will allow all of them to vote in local elections for commissioners and other officials, including for mayor of New York.

The measure passed by a margin of 33 to 14 votes on the council, favored by many of its members who have been immigrants or descendants of immigrants.

“Immigrants pay taxes, use city services, their children attend public schools. They are part of the community and have a right to a voice in local government, ”Council Chairman Corey Johnson said before the vote.

A report last year from the mayor’s office estimated that nearly 10% of New York City’s 8.8 million residents have green cards or other legal status documents in the United States.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he will sign the bill to become law next week. “I respect the City Council,” De Blasio told a reporter.

However, he added that he does not know if the initiative could face many legal demands.

Resident aliens may not vote for president or members of Congress in federal races, or in state elections for governor, judges, and legislators.

More than a dozen communities across the United States, including the city of San Francisco, California, already allow foreigners to cast their vote in local elections.

