New York mayor-elect to consider new soccer stadium for NYCFC

MLS * Data updated as of December 19, 2021

After the title obtained a week ago, the congratulations and words from important personalities about New York City FC they have not been made wait. This time it was the opportunity for the elected mayor of New York, Eric Adams.

The 61-year-old politician did not hesitate to bring up the subject and He mentioned that the talks regarding having a new soccer stadium in the city will be restarted, which would serve to be the home of the champion of the MLS Cup 2021.

“With his first MLS Cup won, NYCFC has made us proud and full of hope to all New Yorkers. During my administration we are going to explore all the possibilities to establish a new stadium to serve as a home for the team.

NYCFC has played home games in venues such as Yankee Stadium for the Yankees, Citi Field for the Mets and Red Bull Arena for the NY Red Bulls.. All this has been very uncomfortable for the ‘Celeste’ organization, since they have had to plan their campaign around those of the teams of Major League Baseball, mainly.

The theme of the new stadium in the city was reopened last Tuesday, when the team attended City Hall to celebrate the title with Mayor Bill de Blasio, some fans began to sing the message: “We want a stadium”.

Some reports indicate that the Adams administration, which starts from January 2022, would be willing to build a stadium with a capacity for 25,000 people in the South Bronx (borough of the Bronx) as part of a privately funded mixed-use development project of $ 1 billion.

The project would serve to improve living conditions in the South Bronx, job creation, investment in the area, among many other benefits that it would bring. Recall that New York could also seek to host the 2026 World Cup.