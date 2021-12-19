New York threatened by the rebound in COVID-19 infections

The spike in coronavirus cases is threatening many New Yorkers’ plans to spend the holidays with the family.

This is how Esperanza Latorre, a resident of Queens, comments: “It is a pity that the cases are increasing. And more than anything, I think, it is due to carelessness. I am going to spend the parties as a family that I know perfectly how to take care of themselves and I believe we do not have major risks when we meet “.

This Friday, more than 21,000 cases of contagion were registered in the state, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic. As the testing centers are overwhelmed, Governor Hochul notes that the increase is a reminder that the pandemic is not over yet.

For Johnny Vallejo, who is 65 years old and has already had his booster vaccination: “Here in 76 there is another line too. The idea they are doing is very good, because it is time for people to become aware that this is not a game This pandemic is not a game. “

Recently, the country surpassed 800,000 deaths from coronavirus, the highest number in the world. While in the state of New York it is reported that in the last two days about 60 people have died and 561 patients have been hospitalized.

Martin Hernández survived COVID-19 and says that it is a disease that he does not wish on anyone: “For my part, I have to take care of myself. When the COVID tests came out, I went through COVID, I overcame it and here I am. to tell about it … Tell them all that those who see right now on cameras. “

At the same time, the increase in infections has also impacted those who visit the city during this festive season to see Broadway shows. Some theaters have had to cancel performances in recent days, all attributing the cancellations to COVID-19 cases among casts and teams.

“It seems that the virus had disappeared but now in South Africa, in Europe it has broken out again and it seems that people began to travel and entered the countries. According to here one entered and there are already enough infections again,” says Hernández.

Even with the increase in positive cases, the rulers indicated that they did not impose new restrictions. In this way, de Blasio recalled that at least 90% of adults in the city have received the first dose of vaccines, which is why he encourages more people to get vaccinated and apply the booster vaccine.

Visit the NY1 News page with our special coverage on the coronavirus: Coronavirus outbreak