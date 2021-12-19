Ninel Conde revealed the reason why she did not attend the funeral of Carmen Salinas

Mexican actress Ninel Conde she was one of those absent from the funeral of Carmen Salinas. In social networks, many wondered about the reasons why the celebrity did not attend the funeral ceremonies.

The “Assassin Bombón” revealed in an interview with ‘Sale el Sol’ that for work reasons he could not say goodbye to whoever was his producer in the play ‘Aventurera’.

“I couldn’t go to see her off. I was taking some photos. It gave me a lot of regret not being able to go to fire her, “he said in conversation.

It also indicated: “She was very loving … she was very motherly, I think many people were blessed to feel that quality as a mother.”

In the conversation Ninel Conde revealed that Carmen Salinas gave her support in the middle of the legal battle that the actress has to see her son.

“Lugo scolded me: ‘Oh, why did you mess with that fool? Now look.’ It was authentic… She knows what the pain of not seeing a child is… She always was and always told me that she was asking God a lot, not to stop fighting, to have a lot of faith ”.

He also said that now Carmen Salinas will be able to meet her son Pedro Plascencia, who died a few years ago.

“I know that she is happy right now because she can already hug her son,” he said.

On the day of Carmen Salinas death, December 9, Ninel Conde published a message to fire her coworker.

“I feel a deep pain and more for being physically far from where you are going to be fired, but in love there is no distance that prevents you from saying goodbye as you deserve … Goodbye, my warrior Carmen Salinas. He loves you … Your daughter “, He said.

Ninel Conde rejects ties with drug traffickers



The celebrity has been involved in the accusations of the journalist Anabel Hernández, who assured that Ninel Conde and other actresses have had ties to drug traffickers.

To clarify doubts on the subject, the actress sent a message to the media.

“I am calm because I have a 23-year career working honestly, making a patrimony for my children, it has not been easy, what I have I have based on work and effort. I am a woman of faith, who has always run into adversity, this is complex. However, I am calm because we have all the sufficient elements to, in due course, give the accounts that have to be given, “the Mexican told the media.