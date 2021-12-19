Noelia sweeps its platforms is good for business

Noelia also sweeps business, beautiful and smart | Instagram

The flirtatious singer Noelia not only stands out for her beauty, being also intelligent she has managed to stand out in the business especially now with their platforms Celebrityiffy and Cherryland VIP.

This blonde beauty with prominent curves continually delights her followers with her slightly spicy content on Instagram because in Cherryland VIP one of its new platforms, we are sure it publishes highly revealing content.

It is something that gentlemen love to see and therefore the successful businesswoman likes to show off, Noelia She is a woman who does what she wants, she is free in terms of her entrepreneurship and it is precisely for this reason that her platforms are promising.

According to the annual performance that your two platforms could have combined with the new Celebriffy debit card Mastercard, in just one year you could have millionaire earnings in dollars!

Noelia has become an important businesswoman | Instagram noeliaofficial



Everything you earn generating as a content creator on the platform will be deposited directly into your card, at the moment there is only one problem, it is only available in the United States, perhaps soon in Mexico we will also have access.

Surely since the co-author interpreter of “Tú” decided to start being an entrepreneur, she always had her eyes high, something that she has undoubtedly been achieving little by little.

In some magazines in the United States and perhaps portals there has been a lot of talk about her growth as a businesswoman, such as the TheStreet portal where surely on more than one occasion the flirtatious singer has been talked about.

To give you an idea without specifically mentioning the profits that the singer who also owns Noelicious could have, it could be considered the biggest competition of “Solo Fans”, an English translation of the famous British platform.

It has precisely 130 million registered users since 2016 and Cherryland VIP in just a couple of months already has almost 1 million users, although this figure may have already passed.

The more registrations there are of the content creators and subscribers, a chain is formed that invites more people to join its ranks, especially when knowing that the profits are higher than those of other platforms such as YouTube and Facebook in addition to OF.

curiously Noelia Being such a modest woman, she would not presume these types of figures and about the future growth of her companies, surely she prefers to stay on the sidelines and go unnoticed.

It is likely that you have not noticed something related to Noelia’s companies, each of them are related to the other in one way or another, as a content creator, it was announced a long time ago that through Vocodia you could advise on Celebriffy with intelligence artificial to offer better content.

With the Celebriffy debit card you can also use it to send money anywhere in the country to make deposits, in addition to being able to use it in different establishments as a card for everyday use.

Noelia thinks of everything and tends to put a positive spin on things, so that the companies she owns in some way help other people, in the case of the Cherryland VIP and Celebriffy you can make money thanks to their content either spicy or as a professional.