Octavio Ocaña’s fiancée appears dressed as a wedding two months after the actor’s death

Almost two months have passed since the death of Octavio Ocaña was confirmed, but his loved ones do not stop remembering the actor, Well even his mother Ana Lucía Ocaña, demonstrated what she is capable of in order to honor the memory of her son.

But besides his family, Nerea Godínez has also been at the foot of the canyon in everything related to the investigations and very close to the parents and sisters of the famous “Benito Rivers”, although now the young woman has attracted attention for something else.

WHAT DID? Octavio Ocaña’s mother shows everyone what she is capable of doing for her son

It turns out that the comedian’s fiancee He reopened his Instagram account, which he had deleted in previous weeks after several accusations from fans of the late artist; However, it became a topic of conversation again after I shared some images where appears wearing a bridal gown.

And it is that the followers of Octavio They discovered some photos, where Godínez is dressed as a bride and made up as if it were for the marriage meeting. The postcards were shared by the account “Sile Makeup Artist” and the young woman is seen posing very happily in front of the camera.

Although we must not think badly, because the model herself had to tell the truth behind these photographs and explained in front of everyone why she was dressed as a wedding, because immediately the questions were immediate, so she clarified everything.





The late actor’s girlfriend specified that they were photos from long ago. Instagram

“So they don’t start … For many years she has called me for makeup internships because she has a school and I love her work and she is always the one who does my makeup … this photo is not new, ok?”, Octavio’s ex-girlfriend put in his message, showing that this snapshot is already from the past, ah, how ill-thought some are!

