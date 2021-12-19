Ortega does not reply to the OAS General Secretariat and Almagro asks to extend the term

The Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, informed the president of the Permanent Council of the organization, Josué Fiallo, on Friday about the diplomatic efforts he made so that the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo would allow the entry of a high-level mission to the country.

This mission was entrusted to Almagro in the resolution of the OAS Permanent Council of December 8. However, in his communication Almagro said that he did not receive any response from the Ortega Murillo regime, and requested that the term be extended.

“It is in this sense that I comply with informing the permanent council through you, Mr. President, that we have carried out the entrusted steps through the pertinent channels in order to obtain the results requested in Resolution CP 1118 (2355/21) of December 8, 2021 ”, says the letter.

“Not existing at the time of sending this communication a definitive answer on the matter, and in view of the political circumstance and the current dates, it is that I understand that it would be opportune and convenient to extend the deadline of December 17 (today) as the deadline, extending it until the middle of next January to inform the Permanent Council of the final result of the management, if there is an agreement of the body that presides based on the necessary coordination that you understand to carry out, “said Almagro.

THE PRESS had consulted political analysts and experts on the matter about the delay in announcing the result of these efforts, since until the beginning of this Friday night the Secretary General of the OAS had not spoken, and they predicted that the measures were probably de Almagro had not had a positive result.

“I think we will know until very late (what happened). But, the most probable thing is that he had futile attempts and the excuses to the OAS are evacuated, “said the political scientist and analyst of the Inter-American Dialogue in Washington, Manuel Orozco.

The internationalist and political analyst, Pedro Fonseca, agreed with Orozco: “I don’t think there has been any progress and the secretary has to show it in his report, because that is also part of the record.”

Ignore the Ortega government or not?

On December 8, the Permanent Council of the OAS approved with 25 votes in favor, one against and eight abstentions a resolution in which it affirms that Nicaragua breaches its commitments to the Democratic Charter Inter-American and asked the regime to accept a high-level mission to help lead the implementation of comprehensive electoral reforms.

The expert in international law, integration issues and professor at the University of Costa Rica (UCR), Carlos Murillo Zamora, expressed his opinion before Almagro’s letter was known that he could have requested some type of extension, and stated that “already in the In the case of Nicaragua, there is no alternative ”, because the dictatorship is consolidated.

“If you see it from the perspective of the regime, Ortega doesn’t have to negotiate. On January 10, he will argue that he was elected and that he takes possession of a new period for which he was elected in elections, which he recognizes as valid, although the rest of the international community does not recognize, “said Murillo Zamora.

Fonseca pointed out that, if Ortega’s answer was negative and he closes to the measures adopted within the Permanent Council, that instance will decide how to proceed, whether “if he makes another call to the Nicaraguan government, if he holds a special meeting or if They decide to make a much more drastic decision at once. “

“Even though the Ortega government has already decided to resign from the inter-American system, this resignation is still not effective, therefore, what is contained in the Democratic Charter is still valid, this means that the OAS can still suspend Nicaragua “Argued Fonseca.

While Murillo Zamora, considers that “what happens before January 10, 2022 is not more relevant, the key is in what the Latin American governments will do from that date, when they have to ignore the government (of Ortega)” .

And he reiterated that “until now no one can ignore the Ortega government, they do not know the result of the November 7 elections, but as of January 10, when a new government period begins, they will have to ignore the government to be consistent with what they have done so far.